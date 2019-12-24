Shelter Island School varsity boys basketball: Lose one, win one

The boys varsity basketball team hosted the Baymen from Hampton Bays on Friday, Dec. 20, dropping a close non-league game, 75-64.

The Indians played short-handed, missing seniors Dan Martin and Keith Taplin from the starting line up and their high scorer, senior Lucas Quigley-Dunning, was fighting sickness and not capable of playing to his normal high standard.

Nevertheless, after committing nine first-quarter turnovers and trailing 20-10, the Indians cut the Baymen lead to 33-29 at halftime.

The Indians came out at halftime and outscored their opponents 10-6, tying the score at 39 all, with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. But, Walter Richards picked up his fourth foul and the Baymen went on a 10-0 run, with Richards on the bench.

The silver lining in this game was the bench — the substitutes played extremely well, combining for 39 points. Junior Gill had 14-points and four steals, Wyatt Congdon hit three big 3-point shots and totaled 11 points. Nick Mamisashvili had a huge game, scoring a season high 10 points and Luke Lowell-Liszanckie added 4 additional points.

Coach Jay Card Jr. was proud of the team’s fight, especially being short-handed with two starters not in uniform. The team scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, but Lucas Brown of the Baymen scored on 12 field goals, mostly driving to the basket, totaling a game high 29 points. Walter Richards led the team with 15 points and a season high 20 rebounds.

Coach Card rallied his team on Saturday afternoon, which posted a huge come from behind win against Babylon in another non-league game, winning 49-47 at home. Once again, Lucas Quigley-Dunning was the team’s high scorer with 17 points. Walter Richards (12) and Dan Martin (8) totaled another 20 points. Richards proved big on the backboards and has continued to improve his overall game at both ends of the court.

The game was close throughout but the Indians outscored their opponents 16-12 in the final quarter of play, to seal the win. This was a satisfying victory after suffering a hard-fought game just 18 hours earlier.

The team travels to Mattituck for their last non-league game on Saturday, Dec. 28 for a 12:15 p.m. start.

