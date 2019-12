Monday will be rainy most of the day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a high temperature of 43 degrees.

The rain will be driven by strong east winds of 20 to 22 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight the rain will continue, and it will remain mild for late December, with a high temperature of 42 degrees, according to the NWS.

The wind will stay out of the east at 14 to 20 mph.

Comments

comments