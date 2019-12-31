Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Taylor Tybaert, 18, of Shelter Island was arrested shortly before midnight on December 21 at a location on Manhanset Road. Following a police investigation into a violation of an active order of protection, Mr. Tybaert was charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and with endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, held overnight, and released, on his own recognizance, without bail.

Summonses

Hermann E. Voncarp of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Dec. 23 when he was stopped and given a ticket for operating an uninspected vehicle.

On Dec. 26, Elvin D. Fuentes of Cutchogue was stopped on Bowditch Road for driving with a permit but with no supervisor in the front seat.

Alexander Koszalka of West Hampton Beach was ticketed on Nostrand Parkway on Dec. 28 for operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. His commercial plates were removed. Mr. Koszalka had been stopped the day before for driving with a suspended registration.

Between Dec. 17 and 29, police conducted 17 traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Heights and West Neck, resulting in 10 warnings and two tickets.

Accidents

Christianne A. McGinn of East Hampton was driving north on South Ferry Road on Dec. 19 when she said the vehicle in front of her, driven by Kyle J. Conforti of Riverhead, stopped abruptly, causing her to rear-end his vehicle. Mr. Conforti said he had stopped because the vehicle in front of him was trying to turn left onto Smith Street. There was over $1,000 in damages; no injuries were reported.

On Dec. 23, Albert Aloysius Brayson of Shelter Island backed into a police car parked on Hudson Avenue. There was minor damage to the rear bumper.

Krystyna Strzelichowska of East Meadow, N.Y. was driving eastbound on Ram Island Road on Dec. 26 when she said she became distracted, reaching into her pocketbook to retrieve an item. She swerved off the roadway, hitting a telephone pole and causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side of the vehicle.

On Dec. 29, Anya Light Duvivier of Columbus, Ohio was traveling eastbound on Shore Road when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of her vehicle, causing her to swerve and collide with a utility pole resulting in extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

Other reports

Police received notification about a bad check on Dec. 17, and investigated a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on a dead end in Hay Beach. An officer spoke with a construction worker on the site; there was no problem.

Also on the 17th, police advised two parties involved in an on-going property dispute in Westmoreland to contact their respective attorneys.

Dogs at large were reported on Dec. 18 in Hilo and Dec. 21 in Silver Beach. Both areas were patrolled with negative results.

A caller found a lost dog in Cartwright on Dec. 28; an officer returned it to its owner.

A caller reported on Dec. 19 that an arrow was found sticking straight up from the ground on a Center property. Police determined that it was probably left as a marker to track a blood trail.

Police followed up on a call on Dec. 19 about a boat grounded in Hilo due to a low tide; the owner was notified.

On the 20th, an officer responded to a call about a low-hanging wire in the Heights that was obstructing traffic; it was an old cable wire and the officer removed it.

The same day, a disabled vehicle was called in and was being towed in Silver Beach after lug nuts became loose, causing the right front tire to fall off.

An officer on patrol on the 20th noticed a vehicle parked in the middle of a Center traffic circle; the vehicle had struck an embankment, causing minor damage to the front bumper.

Police opened a confidential investigation on Dec. 21.

Also on the 21st, a dead deer was removed from a roadway in Cartwright and an injured deer in the same area was put down by police.

A caller reported for information purposes on Dec. 22 that a space heater, boxes and miscellaneous items had been moved around in her room in Westmoreland.

Police notified the three Island Highway Departments about icy road conditions on Dec. 23.

A Menantic resident called 911 shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve when an unknown man knocked on her front door. She refused to answer and the person left. Police canvassed the area with no results and advised the caller to keep the residence locked and to let police know immediately if the person returned.

A caller notified police about hearing gun shots in the Center on Dec. 24. Police investigated and said the shots could have come from duck hunters in the area of Second Bridge.

Also on the 24th, an anonymous caller reported an open door at a home in the Heights. An officer searched the interior and found no sign of any criminal activity. The home was vacant; police secured the door.

A caller reported on Dec. 27 that two statues had been taken from an outdoor nativity scene in the Center.

A sick fox was reported in Shorewood on the 27th but was gone when police arrived.

On Dec. 28, a caller reported that people skeet shooting on Ram Island’s First Causeway were doing so close to a boat, which police determined was approximately 1,000 feet from the shore.

Alarms

A burglary alarm was set off in the Center on Dec. 19. Police found the front door unlocked but there was no sign of any criminal activity. A residential alarm at a Cartwright home was activated on that date; police found the windows and doors were all secure.

On Dec. 21, a carbon monoxide alarm in the Heights brought out the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD), which found a high level of carbon monoxide coming from a boiler. The boiler was turned off and the SIFD cleared out the residence with fans while the occupants waited outside.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 17, 18, 22 and 25. One case was taken to Southampton Hospital on Dec. 29 and an eighth case required no transport.

Comments

comments