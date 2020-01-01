This postcard to Mrs. A. S. Cartwright, postmarked 1909, reads:

Dear Mrs. Cartwright,

I did think to write to you before going back but guess I’ll have to wait until I get back to Jersey. We all expect to go back Sunday. I have lots to say to you but will have to wait til I write again. Best wishes for a happy new year.

An interesting feature of this postcard is the 1-cent stamp. From 1872 to the end of 1916 the postcard rate was 1-cent. It was increased to 2-cents as a wartime measure and when World War I ended at the end of 1918, it was lowered back to the pre-war 1-cent.

