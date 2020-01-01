Community

Happy New Year!

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORICAL SOCIETY COURTESY ART
This postcard from 1909 has an original message written on it.

This postcard to Mrs. A. S. Cartwright, postmarked 1909, reads:

Dear Mrs. Cartwright,

I did think to write to you before going back but guess I’ll have to wait until I get back to Jersey. We all expect to go back Sunday. I have lots to say to you but will have to wait til I write again. Best wishes for a happy new year. 

An interesting feature of this postcard is the 1-cent stamp. From 1872 to the end of 1916 the postcard rate was 1-cent. It was increased to 2-cents as a wartime measure and when World War I ended at the end of 1918, it was lowered back to the pre-war 1-cent.

