National Honor Society students named

We are pleased to announce the entire sophomore class, for the first time in school history, has been selected for membership in the Shelter Island High School chapter of the National Honor Society.

We congratulate these students and look forward to welcoming them formally for their induction on Feb. 6 at the Ram’s Head Inn.

Ariana Carter

Pacey Cronin

Emmett Cummings

Myla Dougherty

Isabella Fonseca

Daria Kolmogorova

Emma Martinez

Olivia Overstreet

Lily Page

Katherine Ramos (her membership will transfer to Missouri)

Francis Regan

Dayla Reyes

Valeria Reyes

Evan Schack

Annabella Springer

And we welcome the addition of Junior: Junior Gil

The National Honor Society was established in 1921. There are chapters in many U.S. territories, Canada and all 50 states. When Shelter Island students join the NHS, they are joining forces with 15,000 chapters nationwide.

The four ideals of scholarship, leadership, service and character have been considered as the basis for the selection of NHS members. No student is inducted simply because of a high academic average.

The school strives to recognize the whole student. It not only recognizes their current accomplishments, but challenges them to continue development through active involvement in school and community activities.

