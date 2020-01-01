National Honor Society students named

We are pleased to announce the entire sophomore class, for the first time in school history, has been selected for membership in the Shelter Island High School chapter of the National Honor Society.
We congratulate these students and look forward to welcoming them formally for their induction on Feb. 6 at the Ram’s Head Inn.
Ariana Carter
Pacey Cronin
Emmett Cummings
Myla Dougherty
Isabella Fonseca
Daria Kolmogorova
Emma Martinez
Olivia Overstreet
Lily Page
Katherine Ramos (her membership will transfer to Missouri)
Francis Regan
Dayla Reyes
Valeria Reyes
Evan Schack
Annabella Springer
And we welcome the addition of Junior: Junior Gil
The National Honor Society was established in 1921. There are chapters in many U.S. territories, Canada and all 50 states. When Shelter Island students join the NHS, they are joining forces with 15,000 chapters nationwide.
The four ideals of scholarship, leadership, service and character have been considered as the basis for the selection of NHS members. No student is inducted simply because of a high academic average.
The school strives to recognize the whole student. It not only recognizes their current accomplishments, but challenges them to continue development through active involvement in school and community activities.