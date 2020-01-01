Richard’s almanac: In with the new

So another year has come and gone. It does not seem that long ago that I was writing in this column about the end of 2018. I always try to answer that question, “Where does the time go?”

Yes, the passage of time. Poets and scholars have been writing about this question for millennia and no one has ever seemed to come up with an answer. Like the line from the hymn “O God Our Help in Ages Past” that says, “Time like an ever rolling stream bears all of us away.” I should note that the original lyrics said, “bears all its sons away.” Not as inclusive.

We really can’t do anything about the passage of time except make the most of every moment of every day. Teenagers have the luxury of being bored. Old folks do not. We should latch on to every new opportunity that presents itself and make the most of it. Make a point to travel and see new places. Try new foods. Meet new people. Make the last quartile as busy as possible.

As I have mentioned before, the older we get, the more quickly the time seems to pass. This might be due to the fact that it’s a much smaller percentage of our age than when we were young. When I was ten years old, a year represented ten percent of my existence on this planet. However, when I turned 70, a year was 1/70 of my life. Not very scientific but it works for me.

I also think that watching grandchildren grow up is responsible for strongly feeling the passage of time. Unlike raising our own children when we were so busy we did not have time to ponder how swiftly time flew, with our grandchildren we get to observe their lives as a series of birthdays and other events. Again, not very scientific.

The new year also makes us contemplate resolutions. What positive steps will we take to improve our quality of life or the quality of those around us?

If you want to make a resolution to travel more and expand experiences, you don’t have to plan lavish trips to distant places. Just make an effort to get off the Island periodically. I know that there are places on Long Island that I have never visited that could be fascinating. I just know the towns as signs on the Expressway or names in “Newsday.” I always read about stuff going on in Long Beach. I have never been there. Or the waterfront attractions of Freeport. Never been there either. I have never explored Fire Island nor have I ever visited Patchogue. I should expand my horizons and take a look at these waterfront communities.

Dietary habits are always part of New Year’s resolutions. Cut back on sweets, eat more whole grains and vegetables and cut back on red meat consumption. These are always agreed-upon good intentions. And if you still are a smoker, cut back or cut it out completely.

Sometimes resolutions are easier to articulate than follow religiously. So a good idea is to pick a day each week to evaluate your progress. You could be going in the right direction. And do not feel guilty if you fail one week. Start fresh the next week.

I saw a copy of the Tufts University “Health and Nutrition Letter” that addressed keeping resolutions. It used the acronym SMART which I thought I’d pass along.

Make your resolution Specific. Take time to see that the resolution is Measurable. Be realistic in your goals and have a resolution that is Achievable.

The resolution should also be Relevant and fit in with your values and have a Time frame.

By setting up guidelines, we may be able to keep the resolutions going. Come February, will we not be doing that 30-minute walk any longer because it’s too cold or not cutting back on steak because it tastes so good?

Good luck with all your projects in 2020!

