What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Trish Anzalone was the early bird, providing the correct answer to the last mystery photo of 2019 (see below). She recognized the basement entrance to the American Legion Hall’s bar and bowling alley.

Carleen Washington was right behind her with the right answer, Councilman Jim Colligan weighed in correctly, and Tom Speeches wrote: “The Legion Hall downstairs side entrance to the bar, dining and bowling alley. Probably our guys Dave and Gunnar on the scene and ready for Christmas!”

