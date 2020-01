The Peconic Bay Chapter of the United States Power Squadrons will offer a course on using a GPS system at West Marine on Route 58 in Riverhead Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. The cost of the one-day course is $35.

To sign up, call Vince Mauceri at 631 725 3679 or email him at [email protected]

Courses tend to fill early, so those interested should call or email soon.

[email protected]

Comments

comments