This week in Shelter Island history: Blood donations, landfill laws and more

Farmers sued Max Yasgur for $35,000 for damages caused by the Woodstock Music and Art Fair on his property in August 1969.

The first building to open at Disney World Florida was the Preview Center.

Astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, returned to his alma mater, Purdue, to receive an honorary doctoral degree in engineering

Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans

Television personality Julie Chen, who hosts “Big Brother” and was the original host of “The Talk” on CBS, was born in New York City

50 YEARS AGO

Making blood go further

A Reporter editorial focused on the importance of blood donations and the chronic shortage of blood and plasma needed as life-saving agents. The problem was increasing and efforts were being sought to not only encourage more blood donations, but to use blood components in the most efficient way possible. That involves separating whole blood into various components that can be used in different ways to treat more than one patient.

POSTSCRIPT: Shelter Island will be holding a blood drive at the American Legion Post/Youth Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, between 2 and 8 p.m.

30 YEARS AGO

Simes predicts tough year ahead

Supervisor Jeffrey Simes was wrestling with the new state landfill law subject to change even before it dictated compliance by year’s end.

The Town Board signed a $142,000 solid waste consulting agreement with the engineering firm of Dvirka and Bartilucci; closed the Menantic Road landfill gate to construction, demolition and land clearing debris; and levied a fee schedule for those materials.

Mr. Simes said he expected there would be criticisms, but he hoped people would understand the move toward recycling and said he was “prepared to take the flak that goes with the job” during the transition period.

POSTSCRIPT: What was known as “the year of the dump” among many Islanders back then has given way to a time when the recycling operation now brings revenues to the town and operates efficiently.

20 YEARS AGO

Flu packs a punch

Dr. Peter Kelt was warning Islanders 20 years ago the flu circulating “one of the worst I’ve seen because it’s so severe and very contagious.”

Similarly, Dr. Edgar Grunwaltdt said he was seeing an increase in the number of patients with flu symptoms. He said the flu would make you feel miserable but was not dangerous unless a patient fell into a high risk category, such as people with already compromised immune systems and the elderly.

People were being advised to wash their hands frequently and, at the first sign of any symptoms.

POSTSCRIPT: This year’s flu has been spreading rapidly throughout Suffolk and Nassau counties. Those who failed to get flu shots are being advised to do so to avoid becoming ill. While the vaccine can’t offer 100% assurance of avoiding flu, it is likely to lessen the severity if a patient who has had a flu shot does become ill, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.