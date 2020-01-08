What’s happening around Shelter Island the week of Jan. 9, 2020

A full moon over the Island on an early evening. There’s a full moon walk set for Mashomack this week. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

SPIRIT WEEK

It’s Blue and Gray Day during Spirit Week at Shelter Island School on Friday, Jan. 10.

KID CRAFTS

Shelter Island Recreation offers arts and crafts for kids in grades K-5 at the Shelter Island Youth Center on Friday, Jan. 10, from 2:30-4 p.m. Kids will be brought to the center from school by a recreation aide. $10. 631-749-0309.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Friday Night Dialogues will feature P.A.T. Hunt discussing a history of Taylor’s Island at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. Registration is appreciated.

CRAFTING

The Shelter Island Library offers a beaded wind chime crafting session on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. Registration required. Free.

FULL MOON FUN

Visit Mashomack Preserve for a full moon fields walk on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Walk the meadows of the preserve on a calm winter night. Bundle up and enjoy the open grasslands and a view of Shelter Island Sound by the light of the full moon. Enjoy the stars and listen to nature’s nightlife.

MEDITATION

Shelter Island Recreation offers crystal singing bowl meditation at the Shelter Island Youth Center on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. Bring a mat if you have one. $10. 631-749-0309.

NEXT WEEK

BOOK BUS

Here comes the book bus! On Friday, Jan. 17, Anthony Zutter, Shelter Island Library’s former children’s librarian, will be pulling up at the library in the new Suffolk Cooperative Library System’s mobile service outlet, AKA the SLED (Suffolk Libraries Empowering Discovery). The bus is full of state-of-the-art technology and a wide variety of fun things to explore. Those curious about the way the upcoming census will work will find plenty of information available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Activities for children will be offered after 2:30 p.m.

PHILOSOPHY FUN

The Shelter Island Library offers a new guided discussion program called Great Works of Philosophy on Fridays, Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m. Philosophy Professor Wendy Turgeon will lead a discussion of foundational works of Western Philosophy ranging from ancient Greece to 19th-century America. All are welcome. Registration required.

BOOK SALE SPECIAL

The Shelter Island Library is offering a special sale in the Book Sale Room on Saturday, Jan. 18. The library will accept donations of gently used books on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Tuesday, Jan. 14.

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Winter bluegrass concert featuring Damn Tall Buildings presented by Sylvester Manor takes place at Shelter Island School on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available at sylvestermanor.org/music.

COMING UP

BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Jan. 11:

6:30 p.m.: “Jumanji (1995)” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Big Night” (R)

Jan. 18:

6:30 p.m.: “Wolf Children” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Sideways” (R)

Jan. 25:

6:30 p.m.: “Enchanted” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Serpico” (R)