Book bus to make stop on Shelter Island

The SLED, Suffolk Cooperative Library System’s mobile service outlet. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

On Friday, Jan. 17, Anthony Zutter, Shelter Island Library’s former children’s librarian, will be pulling up at the library in the new Suffolk Cooperative Library System’s mobile service outlet, AKA the SLED (Suffolk Libraries Empowering Discovery). The bus is full of state-of-the-art technology and a wide variety of fun things to explore. Those curious about the way the upcoming census will work will find plenty of information available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Activities for children will be offered after 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Zutter made the move to work off-Island on Nov. 1, 2019, after serving as children’s librarian her.

“I did not want to miss the third annual Halloween Spooky Walk,” Mr. Zutter said.

“We are excited about being the first library to get an official visit from the bus,” said Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas. “The bus visits will initially focus on census education and assistance and that’s it’s important everyone is counted and I hope this visit will bring a lot of attention to the Census.”

When the SLED visits Shelter Island Library it will be a 2020 Census information station, according to Mr. Zutter. “Terry and I felt that promoting the 2020 Census was an important event to discuss with Shelter Island residents,” he said.

According to Mr. Zutter, the 2020 Census is important because it’s the first time it is all online. “The census is a decennial event, which means it is every 10 years,” he explained. “The first USA census was in 1790 and has continued every 10 years since. It is critical everyone is counted because the population numbers and statistics that are used from the census decide highly important state and federal decisions in regard to funding and representation. Every year billions of dollars of federal funding are based on census data including schools, fire departments, hospitals, roads, etc.”

Mr. Zutter’s new position is working as “SLED Coordinator”at the Suffolk Cooperative Library System. “Every Suffolk County library (all 62 of them) including Shelter Island Library, are all linked together by sharing resources, ideas and innovating services,” Mr. Zutter said. “Instead of working at one library, I now am in the unique position of serving all Suffolk County libraries at the Suffolk Cooperative Library System.

Although it’s easy to dub the SLED a book bus, Mr. Zutter said it’s “more so a “Technology Bus”! The SLED, which stands for Suffolk Libraries Empowering Discovery is a mobile library service outlet.” The SLED is outfitted with the latest technology in a customizeable design that can mold to any library’s outreach event or activity. The SLED is another innovative service that Suffolk Libraries can utilize for their respective community.

While the SLED “lives” at Suffolk Cooperative Library System home base in Bellport, which is also the home of the SLED, when the SLED truly takes Mr. Zutter “will always be on the go, traversing all the libraries of Suffolk County.”

“Fun fact, Suffolk Cooperative Library System had numerous bookmobiles in the 70s,” Mr. Zutter added.

Although Mr. Zutter is excited for his future on the road with the SLED, leaving Shelter Island Library wasn’t easy. “I miss the warmth of community that Shelter Island Library exuded for not just myself, but for everyone who visited,” he said. “Everyone who works there and anyone who ever visited always felt like family.”

Shelter Island Library and the SLED will be showcasing the importance of the 2020 Census and what residents can do to prepare when it begins in March 2020.