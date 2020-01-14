Featured Letter: On the importance of handwriting

To The Editor:

As president of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation (AHAF), I’m happy to share that there are many reasons why cursive remains important in a digital age (“Sign me up”), Jan. 9.

A 53-year-old nonprofit educational organization, we have published a white paper that is free to download in seven languages: ahafhandwriting.org/publications for anyone interested.

In 2012, under the leadership of Gayna Scott, AHAF formed the “Campaign for Cursive” committee — cursiveiscool.com — and our organization is proud to have helped with information and in other ways.

By our count, 25 states now have requirements to teach cursive, with others producing legislation to do the same.

Sheila Lowe

Editor’s Note: The writer is from Ventura, Calif.