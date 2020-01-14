Shelter Island students to have art displayed at East Hampton festival

A portion of the students’ art project. (Courtesy Photo)

A collaborative art project created by Shelter Island School Students will be featured in “Made By Water,” the upcoming 28th annual Guild Hall Student Art Festival in East Hampton that runs from Jan. 18 through Feb. 9.

An opening reception for the festival takes place on Friday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Guild Hall.

The afternoon offers workshops, performances and film screenings to celebrate the incredible talents and imaginations of local students.

Admission is free.

Schedule