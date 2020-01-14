Shelter Island students to have art displayed at East Hampton festival
A collaborative art project created by Shelter Island School Students will be featured in “Made By Water,” the upcoming 28th annual Guild Hall Student Art Festival in East Hampton that runs from Jan. 18 through Feb. 9.
An opening reception for the festival takes place on Friday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Guild Hall.
The afternoon offers workshops, performances and film screenings to celebrate the incredible talents and imaginations of local students.
Admission is free.
Schedule
2 to 3:15 p.m.: Workshop led by artist Kym Fulmer.
2 to 3:15 p.m.: Workshop led by Guild Hall’s Teen Art Council.
2 to 3:15 p.m.: Exhibit open for viewing and self-guided tours.
3:15 to 4 p.m.: Performances and film screenings by local school and community ensembles in John Drew Theater.
Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton, guildhall.org.