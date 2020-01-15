What’s happening on Shelter Island the week of Jan. 16

Birdwatching at Mashomack is just one of the things happening on the Island this week.

It may be January, but there’s still plenty to see and do on Shelter Island this week and beyond.

THIS WEEK

BLOOD DRIVE

Shelter Island blood drive takes place on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post/Youth Center. Those wishing to donate blood should call Judy Meringer at 631-749-0291 or email her at [email protected]

SLED

Here comes the book bus! On Friday, Jan. 17, Anthony Zutter, Shelter Island Library’s former children’s librarian, will be pulling up at the library in the new Suffolk Cooperative Library System’s mobile service outlet, AKA the SLED (Suffolk Libraries Empowering Discovery). The bus is full of state-of-the-art technology and a wide variety of fun things to explore. Those curious about the way the upcoming census will work will find plenty of information available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Activities for children will be offered after 2:30 p.m.

PHILOSOPHY DISCUSSIONS

The Shelter Island Library offers a new guided discussion program called Great Works of Philosophy on Fridays, Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m. Philosophy Professor Wendy Turgeon will lead a discussion of foundational works of Western Philosophy ranging from ancient Greece to 19th-century America. All are welcome. Registration required.

BOOK SALE SPECIAL

The Shelter Island Library is offering a special sale in the Book Sale Room on Saturday, Jan. 18.

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Winter bluegrass concert featuring Damn Tall Buildings presented by Sylvester Manor takes place at Shelter Island School on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available at sylvestermanor.org/music.

NEXT WEEK

FILM

The Shelter Island Library features a screening of “That’s Entertainment” (G) on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 12:30 p.m.

FUN FOR KIDS

Shelter Island Recreation offers kitty cat rice cake making for kids in grades K-5 at the Shelter Island Youth Center on Friday, Jan. 24, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought to the center from school by a recreation aide. $10. 631-749-0309.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library hosts Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. with Tim Purtell presenting “Gardening for Life: How to create a haven for the birds and the bees.“

BOOK CLUB

The Shelter Island Library’s Mystery Monday Book Club will discuss “The Paragon Hotel” by Lyndsay Faye on Monday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m.

COMING UP

BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Jan. 18:

6:30 p.m.: “Wolf Children” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Sideways” (R)

Jan. 25:

6:30 p.m.: “Enchanted” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Serpico” (R)