Marguerite Tighe, 93, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Stony Brook Hospital after an illness of several months.

Marguerite made her home at Peconic Landing in Greenport. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1926, she subsequently resided in Maryknoll, N.Y., Smithtown, L.I. and Shelter Island. She enjoyed travel and visited her father’s 1894 birthplace and home in Roscommon, Ireland.

A graduate of St. John’s University, Marguerite worked as an accountant for several years before joining the Maryknoll Sisters, a missionary order of the Roman Catholic Church. She studied at St. Louis University, graduating with a Masters in Hospital Administration, and served as a missionary in Africa.

After leaving Maryknoll, Marguerite worked as an administrator for several hospitals on Long Island before retiring to Shelter Island. She was very active in the church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at Roman Catholic parishes on Shelter Island and in Greenport. She did volunteer work at local libraries and prepared tax returns for seniors. She was also an accomplished equestrian.

Marguerite was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Haran and Annamarie Laub, and her brother, Jack Tighe. She is survived by two nieces, four nephews and several grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Marguerite’s funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Margaret’s Church, Queens, N.Y. and burial followed at St. John’s cemetery.