This week in Shelter Island history : Cold weather sets in and government shuffles

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

“Sporting News” named Willie Mays as Player of the Decade that began in the 1960s.

Producer Shonda Rhimes — whose television shows have included “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Private Practice” — was born in Chicago.

The National Football League realigned into three divisions from four and would merge with the American Football League in 1970 under the NFL banner.

Architect Buckminster Fuller, developer of the Geodesic dome concept, received a Gold Medal Award from the American Institute of Architects.

Robert Altman’s film “M*A*S*H” was drawing in movie buffs in the United States.

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

School Board names three

The year was 1970 and Charles Dalton was tapped by his Board of Education colleagues to serve as president, while Melva Sherman was elected vice president. Members also chose Louis Price to fill the vacancy that resulted when former president Andrew Fiske resigned from the board.

POSTSCRIPT: When Thomas Graffagnino and Mark Kanarvogel opted not to seek reelection to the Board of Education last May, members chose Kathleen Lynch as board president, succeeding Mr. Graffagnino. They also elected Jason Lones as vice president.

30 YEARS AGO

Low temperatures and high heating bills irk Islanders

Thirty years ago people in the area were experiencing the coldest winter on record. It coincided with hikes in fuel oil costs that were 50 to 65% higher than they had been the previous year. An Island supplier said at the time he was seeing increases between 7 to 10 cents per day and had to pass along increases to customers whose bills had been 94.9 cents a gallon in the past but were escalated to $1.49 per gallon.

POSTSCRIPT: The Island has experienced a few very cold days and some rain, but has been spared prolonged periods of freezing weather this winter. It is currently experiencing relatively mild temperatures with many readings in the 40s and even 50s.

Prices for both gasoline and fuel oil have been relatively stable for a prolonged period.

20 YEARS AGO

Town Board reorganizes

It was 20 years ago that the Town Board held a reorganization meeting with Gerry Siller beginning his second two-year term as supervisor. Reelected with him was Republican Paul Mobius who won a second four-year term as a councilman. Jim Messer, a Democrat ,had beaten Republican Hal McGee to secure a Town Board seat.

The result of the election the previous November made for a reversal of what had been a Republican-dominated Town Board to a Democratically-controlled board.

POSTSCRIPT: The new administration that took office this month has also seen a reversal with Mr. Siller, a Democrat, back in the supervisor’s seat and a 4-1 Democratic majority on the Town Board when it had been a 3-2 Board in favor of Republicans.

10 YEARS AGO

Planning priorities to go to public

It was 10 years ago that the Town Board undertook a review of the Comprehensive Plan especially to seek federal and state funding opportunities, possible fee increases for town permit applications and to an assessment of steps developed the previous year for meeting goals in the plan.

Among major goals were steps to protect the town’s aquifer.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, there’s still a stronger push than ever to deal with issues of water quality, given increased nitrogen levels in the Center and in other parts of town.

The Comprehensive Plan may be revisited for possible changes to accommodate more affordable housing. When the plan was initially developed, there were limits on where such housing could be developed and now there may be ways to open some areas to affordable housing that were blocked in the past.