Shelter Island Blotter: One arrest, 8 tickets this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Katrina Williams, 30, of Shelter Island was arrested on the evening of Jan. 10 as a “fugitive from justice.” She was wanted by the State of Washington for escaping from community custody in that state, where she was convicted of committing a residential burglary — a felony charge. Ms. Williams was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, where she will await extradition proceedings at a later date.

Summonses

Nison C. Gonzalez-Perez of Riverhead was driving on West Neck Road on Jan. 7 when he was given a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Jose L. Cosios Guevara of Tacoma, Wash. was ticketed on North Ferry Road on Jan. 10 for driving with unapproved headlights.

On Jan. 13, Katherine V. Franzoni of Shelter Island was stopped on North Ferry Road and given a summons for driving an uninspected vehicle.

On the same day, Joshua Y. Horton of Greenport received four tickets on North Ferry Road for failure to keep right, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, driving an unregistered vehicle and using another person’s license.

Police conducted 10 traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center and Heights on Jan. 6, 7, 9, 10 and 13, resulting in one warning and six tickets.

Accidents

Joanne Calabro of Shelter Island had parked her car in the Chase Bank parking lot on Jan. 6 and was in the bank when a vehicle collided with her vehicle while apparently reversing out of a parking spot. There was over $1,000 in damage to the rear of Ms. Calabro’s vehicle. The other vehicle left the scene of the accident.

On Jan. 10, Katie J. Potter of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway on West Neck Road when she hit a vehicle driven by Douglas A. Velazquez of Greenport. There was more than $1,000 damage to the back end of Ms. Potter’s vehicle and minor damage to the back, right side of Mr. Velasquez’ landscaping truck.

Vincent F. Reich of Shelter Island was traveling northeast on Bowditch Road on Jan. 12 when a deer ran into the front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side fender.

Other reports

On Jan. 7, a caller was checking on a home for its Center owner when he saw flooding in the basement. Both the Building Department and Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and shut off the main power breaker.

Three callers reported two possible phone scam cases and a computer scam on Jan. 8. A report of a phishing email regarding a bank deposit was received by another caller, who was advised to erase the message immediately and contact the bank.

A person called 911 on Jan. 8 to report hearing gunshots on or near her Center property and was concerned about her horses. An officer responded and canvassed the area. Those interviewed said hunters were pursuing deer in the area and had walked across the property. Police noticed a tree stand but no house within 500 feet. The state Department of Environmental Conservation will follow up.

A Hay Beach caller reported that several items had been removed from the edge of her property between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4; she requested an extra patrol.

On Jan. 8, a caller reported a possible drug activity to police but requested confidentiality.

A caller told police on Jan. 9 about being involved in an incident while shopping; the problem was subsequently resolved.

A damaged utility pole was reported in West Neck on Jan. 11. PSEG had been notified.

Police received a report on Jan. 11 that a person was illegally clamming at Second Bridge. Police questioned the suspect who said he was unaware the creek was closed for clamming; he was given a verbal warning.

Also on the 11th, police received a call about a possible chimney fire in Shorewood, caused by the lighting of a Duraflame log. The owner extinguished the flame.

Police and the Shelter Island Highway Department responded to a report on Jan. 12 about a downed tree blocking a roadway on Ram Island. The next day, an officer on patrol also noticed a tree blocking eastbound traffic on Ram Island. In a third incident on that day, a large tree limb was reported partially blocking a Ram Island roadway.

In other cases, officers conducted D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes for 5th and 7th graders, assisted two residents in their homes, opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside and responded to a lost and found report.

Alarms

A fire alarm was set off at a Dering Harbor residence on Jan. 9 when the smoke detector was accidentally hit by sheetrock during construction.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a Hay Beach property on Jan. 11 and found no sign of any criminal activity.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Hay Beach on Jan. 12. It was a false alarm, caused by a system malfunction.

The next day, the owner of South Ferry received a notice regarding an intrusion alert for the property. An employee had activated the alarm.

It didn’t set off an alarm, but the SIFD responded to a Menantic caller who reported smoke in the basement on Jan. 10. The SIFD found an exhaust pipe vent that was stuck open, causing the air handler to suck up smoke and send it throughout the residence. The vent was corrected and fans cleared out the smoke.

Aided cases

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 9.