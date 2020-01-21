Joseph Bernard Ogar

Joseph (Joey) Bernard Ogar died on Jan. 11, 2020 in Idaho.

Born on May 18, 1945, Joey grew up in Shelter Island Heights. He graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1964, and worked as a carpenter. In 1974 he moved to Alaska where he met Judy Morris. They were married in 1977.

In 1992 they moved to Idaho, where Joey worked as a carpenter and did maintenance work.

He is survived by Judy, their daughter, Amy, and six grandchildren, Chloe, Aeva, Hazel, Uriah, Josiah and Isiah.

There will be a memorial service for Joey on March 7 in Spirit Lake, Idaho.