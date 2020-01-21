Robert Stephen Lenox, 85, of Lincolnton, North Carolina, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Robert was born Jan. 8, 1935 on Shelter Island to Alexander Stephen and Millicent Griffing Lenox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Goodson, and one sister, Betty Kontje.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sarah Abernathy Houser Lenox; five sons, Richard Lenox (Rena) of Southport, N.C., Kenny Lenox (Margaret) of Vale, N.C., Chuck Houser (Marjorie) of Matthews, N.C., Tony Houser (Cathy) of Raleigh, N.C. and Brett Houser (Kimberly) of Kernersville, N.C.; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.