Conversation: Margaret Garrett draws inspiration from natural surroundings, background in ballet

Shelter Island’s Margaret Garrett is an artist who lives and works on Shelter Island.

In Susan Carey Dempsey’s recent conversation with Garrett, they spoke about the artist’s background in ballet, her passion for art, and her recent focus on moving paintings.

Margaret Garrett will be presenting and talking about some of her work this Friday evening, January 26 at 6 p.m. at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill. Purchase tickets at parrishart.org.

