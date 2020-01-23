What’s happening on Shelter Island this week

An early ferry boat out of North Ferry. (Credit: Martin Burke)

There’s plenty to do across Shelter Island and beyond this week.

THIS WEEK

FILM

The Shelter Island Library features a screening of “That’s Entertainment” (G) on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 12:30 p.m.

FUN FOR KIDS

Shelter Island Recreation offers kitty cat rice cake making for kids in grades K-5 at the Shelter Island Youth Center on Friday, Jan. 24, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought to the center from school by a recreation aide. $10. 631-749-0309.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library hosts Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. with Tim Purtell presenting “Gardening for Life: How to create a haven for the birds and the bees.”

BOOK CLUB

The Shelter Island Library’s Mystery Monday Book Club will discuss “The Paragon Hotel” by Lyndsay Faye on Monday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

SEPTIC REPLACEMENT Q & A

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a septic replacement Q&A session on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nitrogen is a primary pollutant affecting water quality on the East End and one of the greatest sources of nitrogen is outdated cesspools and septic systems. The town, county and state are offering significant financial incentives that may cover the full cost of replacing your old cesspool or septic system with a nitrogen reducing system designed to limit the pollutants entering our groundwater by over 70%. These new systems help improve and protect water quality and add value to your home. Please join us to get details on the available systems, pick up applications for financial programs and have your questions answered in person with town and county representatives. The presentation is a casual, open format.

COMING UP

CRAFTING

The Shelter Island Library presents Month of Love, a printing and gift package workshop with Rachel Rushforth-Worrell and Andre Worrell of Morgan & Kydd Studios on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Participants can create and print their own Valentine-themed design on scratch board and/or linoleum block using inks and glitters. They may also build a gift box or print cards, postcards and gift tags from scratch. Register: Free. 631-749-0042. The class is limited to 15 students.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. featuring Short and Sweet: Stories of Love. Whose heart does not warm at a love story? In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Shelter Islanders John and Katherine Moore will present a reading of short pieces (both true and imagined) on the subject of love in many forms. Featuring refreshments. Register at 631-749-0042.

PODCAST CLUB

The Shelter Island Library hosts a new podcast club on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The club will gather monthly to discuss podcast episodes over coffee or tea and explore a variety of topics. Listen to the podcasts at home then join neighbors at the library. This month, the group will listen to Mobituaries, presented by journalist and humorist Mo Rocca and talk about the black Congressmen of Reconstruction in honor of Black History Month.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute

returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Jan. 25:

6:30 p.m.: “Enchanted” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Serpico” (R)

Feb. 1:

6:30 p.m.: “Inside Out” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Cool Hand Luke” (PG)

Feb. 8:

6:30 p.m.: “Ice Age” (PG)

7 p.m.: “The Graduate” (PG)