Track: Winding up the winter track season at league championships

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the girls winter track team traveled to Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus to compete in the Section XI League 5 Championships, which includes the smallest schools in the county.

The first event for the Lady Indians was the 55-meter dash. Senior Lauren Gurney, sophomore Isabella Fonseca and sophomore Emma Martinez-Majdisova ran 8.42, 8.86 and 8.93 seconds, respectively.

Sophomore Ariana Carter was up next in the 1,000-meter run and she ran 4:02.52 minutes. Senior Emma Gallagher and sophomore Myla Dougherty ran the 600-meter run in 2:05.99 and 2:12.53 minutes.

Fonseca, sophomore Olivia Overstreet and sophomore Lily Page ran the 300-meter dash in 54.61, 55.01 and 60.27 seconds, respectively. Freshman Andrea Napoles ran her best time of the season in the 1,500-meter run, taking 20 seconds off her personal record (PR), with a time of 6:34.56 minutes.

Long jumpers Martinez-Majdisova and Overstreet took flight and landed their best jumps of the day with 12 feet, 2 inches and 10 feet, 10 1/2 inches, respectively. The team of Gurney, Dougherty, Carter and Gallagher ran the 4-by-200-meter relay and posted their season’s best of 2:07.15 minutes.

The League Championships essentially closes the season for the girls team. A select athlete or two may be chosen to run the Small Schools Championship, but that remains to be seen.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the boys team traveled to Brentwood for the League Championships. Senior Kal Lewis, sophomore Jason Green and sophomore Tyler Gulluscio started the day running the 3,200-meter run in 10:04.80, 11:16.76 (PR) and 12:36.12 minutes, respectively. Next up, freshman Hayden Rylott sprinted the 55-meter dash in 8.87 seconds. In the 1,000-meter run, seventh grader Jaxson Rylott threw down another PR with a time of 3:57.11 minutes, while senior Jonas Kinsey had a strong performance taking 5th place in the 600-meter run with 1:31.77 minutes. The 1,600-meter run followed shortly thereafter, with Lewis taking first place in 4:45.49 minutes, sophomore Pacey Cronin ran 5:34.13 and sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz ran 5:46.27.

In the last event of the day, Hayden Rylott ran 52.14 seconds to a new personal record.

The boys team has one more meet, the Last Chance Meet, to try and improve upon their times and see if they can qualify to run in the Small Schools Championships in two weeks. The Last Chance Meet will be held at Brentwood, Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. Small Schools Championships are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 and State Qualifiers are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10.