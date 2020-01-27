Dorothy Ann Mundy passed away after a long battle with cancer at the Palms Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Palm Bay, Fla. on Jan. 10, 2020. She was 70 years old.

She was born Dec. 10, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the first child of Louis and Ann Pollio.

Dorothy grew up in Valley Stream, N.Y. and was a graduate of Valley Stream South High School in 1968. After graduation, she attended secretarial school and went on to work for CBS Los Angeles in 1970.

She spent summers and weekends with her parents on Shelter Island where she met Jerry Mundy, whom she married on Dec. 27, 1970. They spent the next 49 years together.

A few years after they were married, she and Jerry settled on Shelter Island full-time, where she helped make her house into a home with her caring and loving ways by helping to raise their only child, Brian.

Dorothy was a big supporter of Island youth and school sports. Throughout the 1980s she donated her time in various capacities. She was PAL soccer co-commissioner in the mid-1980s, Cub Scout Den Mother, Little League scorekeeper, Shelter Island High School cheerleading coach, and a parent volunteer for the Shelter Island Youth Center.

In the mid- to late-1990s, she worked at the Shelter Island Pharmacy where she enjoyed interacting with Island customers on a daily basis.

Putting others first was Dorothy’s norm, her family said. She was always looking to do nice things for other people and loved kids. She especially enjoyed watching her nieces, nephews and granddaughter grow up. Later in life, Dorothy enjoyed and took great satisfaction in being a local caregiver to a number of Island seniors.

More recently, she and Jerry resided in Sebastian, Fla. where she loved the warm weather, cool breezes, variety of wildlife and laid-back lifestyle. She would always remark how beautiful and peaceful it was there and how happy she was in her new home.

Dorothy’s love for gardening, books, art, music (especially the Beatles and Rolling Stones) and playing guitar was paramount to her happiness in life.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Mundy; son, Brian Mundy; brother, Michael Pollio; sister, Lu-Ann McCann; granddaughter, Erin Mundy; four nieces and five nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents Louis and Ann (Parente) Pollio.

There will be a private family memorial service on Shelter Island in the spring to celebrate Dorothy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, PO Box 547, 12 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.