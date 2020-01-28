The Tristan Wissemann Watch: Islander drops 25 for college team

Tristan Wissemann and his SUNY New Paltz team defeated Buffalo State on Jan. 24 by a score of 83-64. Wissemann — a member of the Shelter Island School Athletic Hall of Fame as one of the finest athletes the Island has ever produced — was once again the high scorer for his college team with 25 points. He shot 6 of 8 from “downtown” and 9 for 15 overall for the game.

The Hawks actually had a 17-point lead in this game but the Bengals fought back to tie it at 54-54. Then, with about 12 minutes remaining in the game, the Hawks caught fire, as Wissemann hit two consecutive 3-point shots and the Hawks outscored their opponents 29-10.

“We really put an emphasis on just being poised,” senior Wissemann said, according to the SUNY New Paltz website. “In previous games that may have been the tipping point where we fold or the other team builds a lead after we had the lead at first, but I am really proud of our whole team for just keeping it together, especially the young guys.”

Wissemann is the third highest-scoring Shelter Island basketball player of all time, and one of very few players in the history of Shelter Island to score 1,000 points. His high school number, 25, is retired, and a replica is on a wall of the gym where he made his reputation.