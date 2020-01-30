What’s happening on Shelter Island the week of Jan. 30

Birding at Mashomack. (File Photo)

There’s plenty to do across Shelter Island and beyond this week.

THIS WEEK

SOUPER BOWL

The Shelter Island National Honor Society is sponsoring the Souper Bowl of Caring for the 11th year collecting food donations for those in need. Non-perishable items may be dropped off in Shelter Island School’s main lobby during school hours or sent in with a student. The NHS has set a goal to collect 1,000 items.

PHILOSOPHICAL CHAT

The Shelter Island Library hosts a discussion group with philosophy professor Wendy Turgeon called Great Works of Philosophy on Friday, Jan. 31, at 12:30 p.m. Registration required.

BIRDING

Mashomack Preserve’s birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

SEPTIC REPLACEMENT Q & A

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a septic replacement Q&A on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nitrogen is a primary pollutant affecting water quality on the East End and its greatest sources are outdated cesspools and septic systems. The town, county and state are offering financial incentives that may cover the full cost of replacing old ones with a nitrogen-reducing system that limits pollutants entering groundwater by over 70%. These new systems help improve water quality and add value to homes. Pick up applications for financial programs and have questions answered by town and county reps.

NEXT WEEK

SCHOOL CONFERENCES

Parent/teacher conferences for grades PK-12 take place at Shelter Island School on Thursday, Feb. 6. Students are dismissed at 11 a.m.

BOARD GAME GROUP

Shelter Island Library hosts a board game group on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Featuring refreshments. Free. 631-749-0042.

NHS INDUCTION

Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society’s induction dinner takes place on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

PHILOSOPHICAL CHAT

The Shelter Island Library hosts a discussion group with philosophy professor Wendy Turgeon called Great Works of Philosophy on Friday, Feb. 7, at 12:30 p.m. Registration required.

CRAFTING

The Shelter Island Library presents Month of Love, a printing and gift package workshop with Rachel Rushforth-Worrell and Andre Worrell of Morgan & Kydd Studios on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Participants can create and print their own Valentine-themed design on scratch board and/or linoleum block using inks and glitters. They may also build a gift box or print cards, postcards and gift tags from scratch. Register: 631-749-0042. Free. The class is limited to 15 students.

COMING UP

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. featuring Short and Sweet: Stories of Love. Whose heart does not warm at a love story? In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Islanders John and Katherine Moore will present a reading of short pieces on the subject of love in many forms. Featuring refreshments. Register at 631-749-0042.

NATURE WALK

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon for Signs of Life in Winter. Come see what is out and about in the “dead of winter.” We will hike, look for tracks, search for birds and learn how animals survive the cold season.

PODCAST CLUB

The Shelter Island Library hosts a new podcast club on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The club will gather monthly to discuss podcast episodes over coffee or tea and explore a variety of topics. Listen to the podcasts at home, then join neighbors at the library. This month, the group will listen to Mobituaries, presented by journalist and humorist Mo Rocca and talk about the black Congressmen of Reconstruction in honor of Black History Month.

VIOLIN VIRTUOSOS

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents violin virtuosos Eric Silberger and Bradley Moore at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m., featuring music by Mozart, R. Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and Hubay. A meet-the-artists wine and cheese reception follows. Free. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute

returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Feb. 1:

6:30 p.m.: “Inside Out” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Cool Hand Luke” (PG)

Feb. 8:

6:30 p.m.: “Ice Age” (PG)

7 p.m.: “The Graduate” (PG)

Feb. 15:

6:30 p.m.: “The Goonies” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Philadelphia” (PG-13)