Featured Letters: Generosity fuels Our Lady of the Isle

Coat of arms at Our Lady of the Isle. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

To the Editor:

Recently, Our Lady of the Isle hosted its annual Parish Appreciation Dinner at Saint Mary’s Parish Hall.

Each year the rector and the vestry of Saint Mary’s welcome this gathering. More than 80 parishioners enjoyed the hospitality of the Saint Mary’s community. We are most grateful for this gesture held during the annual world-wide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. Today is also a good moment to acknowledge the availability of both the Saint Mary’s Parish Hall and the Presbyterian Fellowship Hall for various civic and community events throughout the year.

May God reward you all.

MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Pastoral Council Chair

During the past fiscal year, $34,000 in goods and services were disbursed to Islanders in need by the Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Apostolate. Therefore, we take this opportunity to thank the generous parishioners, and others, who provide for neighbors whom they know and do not know. May God reward you all.

Elain Clifford

Outreach Apostolate Coordinator