Shelter Island Interdisciplinary Committee wants to widen outreach; will host meeting at library

After several months of gathering information, the Shelter Island Interdisciplinary Committee is nearing completion of a directory to guide residents and visitors to resources available to meet a wide variety of needs.

To keep printing costs down, the directories won’t be distributed to all residents through their mailboxes, but will be available at Town Hall and at other sites around the Island. Those with computer abilities will be able to download their own copies.

In the new directory are:

• Emergency numbers for police, fire and ambulance

• Contact information for physicians and area hospitals

• Directions to report electrical outages

• A host of numbers for various town officials, including the supervisor and town clerk as well as Town Board members, department contact information, animal control officers, Shelter Island School and senior services and nutrition offerings through the town, county and state.

Information on services are included so residents can find out how to obtain a license for your dog, information on the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, listings about religious services, library services, nonprofit organizations, recreational activities and a list of civic organizations.

There’s also information about recycling, transportation, tick control efforts, water and septic concerns and a host of other issues.

As the committee wraps up the directory, members agreed at a meeting Monday they want to begin to focus on other ways they can identify additional services and find ways to contact groups within the community.

They particularly want greater engagement with the growing Latino community on the Island.

At a meeting at the Shelter Island Library at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, they hope to begin directing efforts to interact with a wider group in the community. The meeting is open to all.