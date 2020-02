Elfriede Aterno of Shelter Island died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was 94 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Feb. 3 at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Kanas Center for Hospice Care — 1 Meeting House Rd., Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 — would be appreciated.