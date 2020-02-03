Peter W. Williamson, age 81, died peacefully at home in Bronxville, NY on Jan. 24.

He is survived by two children, Whitney McCarthy and her husband, Ted, and their children Gretchen, Elizabeth and Cullen of New Canaan, Conn.; and Matthew Williamson and his wife, Alicin, and their children Tuesday and Beckett of New York, N.Y. Peter is also survived by his brother Paul B. Williamson of Asheville, N.C. Peter was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Quenby Cullen Williamson in 2007.

He was born in Albany, N.Y. to Alice and David Williamson and graduated from The Albany Academy, and then from Princeton University in 1960 and Michigan Law School in 1963. He practiced law in New York City and then as a sole practitioner in Bronxville. He was involved with the Bronxville Chamber of Commerce, Bronxville Rotary Club, and served as Race Committee Chair at the Shelter Island Yacht Club for many years.

Peter was also a member of Siwanoy Country Club. He loved golf, fishing, sailing, backgammon, reading and his family.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Reformed Church in Bronxville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the following organizations: the ACLU at aclu.org, or Mashomack Preserve, The Nature Conservancy, PO Box 850, Shelter Island, NY 11964.