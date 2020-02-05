What’s happening on Shelter Island the week of Feb. 6

(Credit: Tara Smith)

THIS WEEK

SCHOOL CONFERENCES

Parent/teacher conferences for grades PK-12 take place at Shelter Island School on Thursday, Feb. 6. Students are dismissed at 11 a.m.

BOARD GAME GROUP

Shelter Island Library hosts a board game group on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Featuring refreshments. Free. 631-749-0042.

NHS INDUCTION

Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society’s induction dinner takes place on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

PHILOSOPHICAL CHAT

The Shelter Island Library hosts a discussion group with philosophy professor Wendy Turgeon called Great Works of Philosophy on Friday, Feb. 7, at 12:30 p.m. Registration required. 631-749-0042.

CRAFTING

The Shelter Island Library presents Month of Love, a printing and gift package workshop with Rachel Rushforth-Worrell and Andre Worrell of Morgan & Kydd Studios on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Participants can create and print their own Valentine-themed design on scratch board and/or linoleum block using inks and glitters. They may also build a gift box or print cards, postcards and gift tags from scratch. Register: 631-749-0042. Free. The class is limited to 15 students.

NEXT WEEK

SCHOOL PLAY

Shelter Island School’s elementary students will perform “The Big Chill” on stage on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. featuring Short and Sweet: Stories of Love. Whose heart does not warm at a love story? In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Islanders John and Katherine Moore will present a reading of short pieces on the subject of love in many forms. Featuring refreshments. Register at 631-749-0042.

NATURE WALK

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon for Signs of Life in Winter. Come see what is out and about in the “dead of winter.” We will hike, look for tracks, search for birds and learn how animals survive the cold season.

PODCAST CLUB

The Shelter Island Library hosts a new podcast club on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The club will gather monthly to discuss podcast episodes over coffee or tea and explore a variety of topics. Listen to the podcasts at home, then join neighbors at the library. This month, the group will listen to Mobituaries, presented by journalist and humorist Mo Rocca and talk about the black Congressmen of Reconstruction in honor of Black History Month.

VIOLIN VIRTUOSOS

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents violin virtuosos Eric Silberger and Bradley Moore at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m., featuring music by Mozart, R. Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and Hubay. A meet-the-artists wine and cheese reception follows. Free. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

COMING UP

FND

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues: Getting Organized: A Talk and Discussion with Patty Morrissey on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. Organizing and lifestyle consultant Patty Morrissey will speak about a whole host of topics related to organizing, goal setting and prioritizing. Ms. Morrissey will build upon concepts discussed at an earlier workshop but this interactive session will also be useful for those who are new to the topic. Please join us for this program to help you start the New Year off well. Please register at 631-749-0042 for this program which is free to the public.

NATURE TOUR

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. for Mashomack Point: A Tour of the Katharine Ordway Wildlife Refuge. Dedicated to a visionary and generous nature lover, Mashomack Point is opened for a guided walk just once a year. We’ll explore this area’s unique woodlands, kettles, and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Sylvester Manor presents “Narratives in the Making: Unearthing the Stories Within Us,” its sixth annual black history month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor. Historical archaeologist Dr. Christopher Matthews and Cordell Reaves, historic preservation program analyst from NYS Office of Parks, will speak at the event which features panelists, a visual presentation and reception. Admission: $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org, 631-749-0626.

DOWNTON ABBEY

Shelter Island Library presents a screening of “Downton Abbey” (PG) on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12:30 p.m.

PHILOSOPHICAL FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a discussion group with philosophy professor Wendy Turgeon called Great Works of Philosophy on Friday, Feb. 28, at 12:30 p.m. Register: 631-749-0042.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, Feb. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

NATURE HIKE

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for a truck tour and short hike to discover the traces of over 200 years of Nicoll family history in the meadows. Visit the Nicoll family cemetery, find the foundations of buildings in Miss Annie Nicoll’s “Big House” and learn about the family’s lingering impacts on Mashomack’s land today.

BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, March 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

CONCERT

Sylvester Manor presents The Fretless playing two house concerts on Saturday, March 14, at 6 and 8 p.m. Hailing from Canada, The Fretless will jam in the historic Manor House music room. Winners of the 2017 Juno Award for Instrumental Album of the Year, The Fretless is a fiddle foursome playing an essential part in the emerging movement mainstreaming traditional Celtic folk music, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Admission: advance, $30; day of the show, $35.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute

returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Feb. 8:

6:30 p.m.: “Ice Age” (PG)

7 p.m.: “The Graduate” (PG)

Feb. 15:

6:30 p.m.: “The Goonies” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Philadelphia” (PG-13)

Feb. 22:

6:30 p.m.: “Spirited Away” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Breaking Away” (PG-13)

Feb. 29:

6:30 p.m.: “The Lion King” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Juno” (PG-13)

March. 7:

6:30 p.m.: “March of the Penguins” (G)

7 p.m.: “Do the Right Thing” (R)

March. 14:

6:30 p.m.: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Some Like it Hot” (PG)

March. 21:

6:30 p.m.: “Moana” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Jerry Maguire” (R)

March. 28:

6:30 p.m.: “Toy Story” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Double Indemnity” (NR)

April. 4:

6:30 p.m.: “The Wizard of Oz” (PG)

7 p.m.: “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (PG-13)

April. 11:

6:30 p.m.: “Mrs. Doubtfire” (PG-13)

7 p.m.: “Sunset Boulevard” (NR)

April. 18:

6:30 p.m.: “WALL-E” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Mean Girls” (PG-13)

April. 25:

6:30 p.m.: “Despicable Me” (PG)

7 p.m.: “All About My Mother” (R)

May. 2:

6:30 p.m.: “Lilo & Stitch” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Saturday Night Fever” (R)

May. 9:

6:30 p.m.: “Finding Nemo” (G)

7 p.m.: “Dr. Strangelove” (PG)