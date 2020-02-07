Conversation: Find out what it’s like to live and work in Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve

ANNETTE HINKLE PHOTO Jeremy Samuelson, director of Mashomack Preserve.

Jeremy Samuelson is the Director of the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve.

In Susan Carey Dempsey’s recent conversation with him, they spoke about what it’s like to live and work in the midst of a 2,000-acre jewel of unspoiled nature.

Past episodes:

Conversation: Margaret Garrett draws inspiration from natural surroundings, background in ballet

Conversation: Sgt. Terry LeGrady from the SIPD remembers Det. Brian Simonsen

Conversation: Jimbo Theinert talks post-traumatic growth in the wake of his brother’s tragic passing