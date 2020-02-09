<> on March 13, 2010 in Santa Monica, California.

Victor Friedman died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 5 after a long battle with various ailments. He was blessedly surrounded by his loved ones and religious rituals.

Victor was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on May 19, l930, the son of Mollie and Bernard Friedman. He was pre-deceased by his beloved younger sister, Rita Pinsky.

Victor was a hair stylist from the age of l9 and spent over 50 years at the prestigious Kenneth Salon in New York City, working until he was 80 years old. He was a renowned photographer whose book “Flag” reflects his passion for America and its people. His photographs are in the permanent collections of several museums across the country and abroad, as well as many private collections. In a documentary produced by the BBC, when he was 83 years old, Victor said, “Hairdressing provides a living for myself. Photography provides a living for my soul.”

Victor was proud and happy with the home he built with the help of friends in 1969 on his beloved Shelter Island. Everyone recalls his love of sunfish sailing, tennis, simply sitting on Wades Beach soaking up the sun, as well as sharing joyous family events and quiet dinners at Bob’s Fish Market. He took great pride photographing the Shelter Island Memorial Day Parades, his family said, and the eternal beauty of our precious Island and its people for decades.

Victor is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Leah; his children Stewart, (Hallie), Susan (Jonathan), Paul (Cali); his grandchildren Elizabeth (Adam), Rose (Jonathan), Gabriel (Laura), Harry and Lody.

If it pleases you, his family said, kindly make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Victor’s memory.