Double whammy for clean water efforts as IRS rules to tax septics, county fund running out

Flowers grow alongside a nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Residents who have installed nitrogen-reducing I/A (Innovative/Alternative) septic systems with financial help from government grants, and those who are applying for those grants, received two shocks this week.

A ruling from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) holds recipients of Suffolk County grants to help pay for the systems responsible to pay tax on those grants. Some of the clean-water septics can run as high as $30,000.

And at Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Supervisor Gerry Siller said he had heard from Deputy County Executive Peter Scully that “county money for this fund will be gone by the end of the year.”

To ensure that towns without public sewer systems can keep ground and surface waters safe, the state and county set up grants for residents to install the nitrogen-reducing systems. When those funds have been approved, the town then awards grants, with the result that the homeowner is usually only responsible for about $5,000, or less, to pay for the systems.

The grants provided by the five East towns are the last to kick in after applicants have received state and county money. They are meant to augment what the county and state contributes, not to exceed the cost of the project.

That town money for grants comes from a 2% transfer tax paid by property buyers, most of which goes to preserving open spaces, but up to 20% of that fund can be applied to water quality improvement projects.

Councilman Jim Colligan reported at the work session that there were already 40 I/A systems “in the ground” here, with another 60 residents applying for grants.

With the board wrestling with legislation outlining criteria for awarding grants, Mr. Siller suggested, “We put a hold on grants until we decide exactly what the criteria is and what we’re looking to achieve.”

Town Engineer John Cronin said the Town Board would also likely have to take on the IRS decision.

Mr. Siller, in a Reporter interview, questioned how the IRS could make such a decision. He said he would be discussing the matter with Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, the Town Board’s guiding expert on financial matters.

Mr. Siller said he thinks Islanders who received grants should be able to avoid the tax because improved septic systems represent a capital improvement to properties. He objects to the decision that came after many Islanders had accepted grant money with no notice that it would be taxed.

During the battle for Suffolk County supervisor in November, Republican candidate John Kennedy argued that while contractors installing the systems would be responsible for the tax, recipients of the grants would also have to pay. Democratic Supervisor Steve Bellone, running for re-election, argued that two entities couldn’t be taxed for the same money.

Mr. Bellone said the new IRS ruling could undermine the county grant program meant to be an incentive to property owners to install septic systems that would reduce nitrogen pollution in surface waterways. But for Shelter Island, the primary concern is ensuring potable water. There are problems with drinkable water in several areas, especially during the summer months when part-time residents arrive on the Island and aged septic systems are in greater use.