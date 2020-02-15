Shelter Island students inducted into National Honor Society

The seniors. From left, Henry Binder, Walter Richards, Daniel Martin, Kal Lewis, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, Nicholas Labrozzi, Abby Kotula, Emma Gallagher, Lyng Coyne, Amelia Clark, Lauren Gurney and Audrey Wood. Absent: Jonas Kinsey. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society’s induction dinner took place on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Ram’s Head Inn and was wait-staffed by Board of Education members and parents. For the very first time, an entire class, the sophomores, met the qualifications for induction.

“The evening beautifully recognizes those who strive to do their best in so many ways,” said NHS advisor Janine Mahoney. “I am pleased to have our juniors and seniors reaffirm their commitment, and I am so proud of our sophomore class, our entire sophomore class, inducted.”

The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization for high school students in all 50 United States and many U.S. territories. Selection is based on four criteria including scholarship, leadership, service and character.

The newest NHS inductees. From left: Evan Schack, Daria Kolmogorova, Annabella Springer, Isabella Fonseca, Dayla Reyes, Emma Martinez, Junior Gil, Francis Regan, Emmett Cummings, Valeria Reyes, Pacey Cronin, Olivia Overstreet, Lily Page, Myla Dougherty and Ariana Carter. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

President Emma Gallagher presented a powerpoint highlighting the unique qualities of each inductee. NHS chapter officers treasurer Kal Lewis, vice president Daniel Martin, secretary Lucas Quigley-Dunning along with Walter Richards, led the candle-lighting induction ceremony by presenting on each of the four pillars. Each inductee received a pin, and the full membership recited the pledge.

“It was one of the nicest nights of the school year,” said Shelter Island School superintendent Brian Doelger, Ph.D.

Students in the Shelter Island Chapter must have a cumulative average of 90 or better, be on track to receive the highest diploma in New York State, have an absence rate of less than 10%, have a record of community service and show potential for leadership in order to join the NHS. The local chapter of the NHS is known for events such as the Cardboard Campout, the Souper Bowl Food Drive, Habitat for Humanity Builds and raising funds for the American Cancer Society. In addition to group service projects, individuals are encouraged to take on their own projects, such as organizing a youth clothing drive for Bolivia, assisting with a blood drive, or hosting a clean water campaign for Africa.

Parents getting the shot. (BOE members, parents, teachers) Kathy Lynch, Susan Cronin, Janine Mahoney, Natalie Regan and James Cummings . (second shot adds in Meredith Page. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Following a few words from Dr. Doelger, the evening was capped off by a bit of comedy by Dan Martin.

“I absolutely love working with the NHS,” Ms. Mahoney said. “Our students rise to every challenge, help a variety of causes, and always give 100%. They are kind, helpful and have such personality.”