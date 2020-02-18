John F. Christ, 94, died on Feb. 12, 2020 at his home with his family on Shelter Island.

Mr. Christ, who also had a residence in Hillsborough, N.J., was born on February 26, 1925 in Queens to Henry and Margaret Christ. He was a graduate of Bushwick High School and served for three years in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran World War II.

Mr. Christ was a New York City firefighter. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Jean, who passed away in July 2017

Mr. Christ is survived by his children, Judith Christ and her partner John Michalak of Shelter Island, Robert Christ and his wife Carol of Hillsborough N.J., Barbara Christ and her husband Douglass Clark of Brooklyn, his sister Marguerite, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

There was a gravesite service on Feb. 15 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.