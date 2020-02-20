Christopher W. Drinkwater

Christopher “Chris” W. Drinkwater, of Shelter Island, passed away unexpectedly in Florida on Feb. 15, 2020 at the age of 35.

Chris is survived by his parents, Wayne Drinkwater (Ann) and Cindy Drinkwater; brother Sean Drinkwater; sister Traci Shipp (Jeremiah); and niece Kinsleigh. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Bettie Hodge and Dorothy Drinkwater, plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Chris was born on Feb. 25, 1984 in Richmond, Va. and later moved to Dacula, Ga. and then to Shelter Island.

Chris will be missed by his family and many friends that he met up and down the East Coast. Chris was passionate about cycling, traveling, his Frenchies and just making people laugh, his family said. A light has gone out in the hearts of all who knew and loved him, they added.

There will be a memorial on Shelter Island for Chris in the spring with details to be announced at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chris’ life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ARF-Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, NY 11937.