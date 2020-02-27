Islander Tristan Wissemann breaks 1,000 point mark for college team

Tristan Wissemann plays for his SUNY New Paltz team. (Courtesy Photo)

Islander Tristan Wissemann continues to light up the State University of New York Athletic Conference, scoring his 1,000th point for his team, the SUNY New Paltz Hawks in a Feb. 15 game against Buffalo State.

Wissemann is no stranger to 1,000-point clubs, hitting that milestone with the Shelter Island varsity basketball team four years ago in his senior year here.

Wissemann is the third-highest-scoring Shelter Island basketball player of all time, and one of very few players in the history of Shelter Island to score 1,000 points. His high school number, 25, is retired, and a replica is on a wall of the gym where he made his reputation.

He’s been a star in college, making history with his college team, becoming the 20th player for SUNY New Paltz to hit the 1,000-point mark and the first to achieve it since 2012.

The senior forward is now just 15 points shy of becoming the 15th highest scorer in school history.

Wissemann has been named to his third All-SUNYAC team, starting all 25 games this year. He’s led his team in minutes played at 29.6 per game and is the team’s leading scorer with a 14.9 per game average.

Adding to that contribution, the Islander is pulling down close to five rebounds and handing out two assists a game.