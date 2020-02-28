Barbara Kiefer-Konow, 82, of Atlanta passed on Feb. 12, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was under the support of hospice care. Barbara, a native New Yorker, relocated to Atlanta, Ga.; Asheville, N.C.; and Shelter Island, where she was a member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, Shelter Island Friends of Music, and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

An accomplished musician, Barbara studied piano and voice at Juilliard in New York City. She used her musical talent as a pianist and singer throughout her life; in later years bringing joy and happiness to many older adults living in senior and assisted living facilities.

Commuting from Atlanta, Barbara loved summering on Shelter Island and attending the Perlman Music Concerts when visiting her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Richard Denning.

She is survived by her husband, George Konow; three loving children and their spouses; Mr. and Ms. Denning; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a nephew; and two cousins.

Members of the Presbyterian Church congregation wish her peace and blessings in the Church triumphant.