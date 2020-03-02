

Betty Jacobs passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at the age of 100, at The Lillian Booth Actors Fund Home, in Englewood, N.J.



Born on October 17, 1919, Betty was the wife of the late Bernard B. Jacobs, who was the president of Broadway’s Shubert Organization from 1972-1996. They renamed The Royale Theater as “The Bernard B. Jacobs Theater” in 2005.



Betty was a founding member of TheatreworksUSA and a Tony Award nominator. She accepted a Tony award for her husband for lifetime achievement, to a standing ovation at Radio City Music Hall in 1997. She also worked for the late choreographer/director Michael Bennett, reviewing scripts for his consideration.



They had many celebrity visits to their home on Shelter Island and many great stories were told there.



Betty and Bernie commissioned American architect Norman Jaffe to design their home, along with their best friends from Roslyn, Long Island, the Osofskys and the Seidlers. The running joke between families was to always ask Norman which home he liked the most.



Betty had her home on Shelter Island for 50 years. Betty was truly loved by everyone, her family said. She is survived by her daughter Sally Jacobs Baker (Warren); her son Steven Jacobs (Lisa); her granddaughter Amanda Baker; two grandsons, Jared Jacobs and Matthew Jacobs; and great-grandson Otis Jacobs.



Contributions in memory of Betty Jacobs can be made to The Actors Fund of America, 729 7th Ave., 10th floor, New York, N.Y. 10019, or The Lillian Booth Actors Fund Home, 155-175 W. Hudson Ave, Englewood, N.J. 07631.