Peconic Bay Squadron sets boat courses and seminars

The United States Power Squadron has a course and several seminars scheduled on the East End in Southold and Riverhead in March, April and May.



The Peconic Bay Squadron has scheduled:



• “America’s Boating Course” to be taught by Fred Smith at Mattituck Laurel Library on the Main Road at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 25. To register for that session, call 631-298-1930 or email [email protected] The fee is $50.

As for seminars, the Peconic Bay Squadron is offering four in this area at $35 each:



• “Using a GPS,” with Vince Mauceri at West Marine on County Road 58 in Riverhead, Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. To register, call 631-725-3679 or email [email protected]



• “Marine radar,” with Mr. Mauceri at West Marine on Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. To register, call 631-725-3679 or email [email protected]



• “Partner in Command,” will be offered at West Marine by Diane Sherman on Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. To register, call 631-877-0510 or email [email protected]



• “Boat Handling Under Power,” at Port of Egypt Marine with Frederick Smith on Route 25 in Southold is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at 9 a.m.

To register, call 631-298-1930 or email [email protected]