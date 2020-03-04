What’s happening around the Island

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, March 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (Credit: Reporter File photo)

THIS WEEK



CHAIR BOXING

The Shelter Island Senior Center presents chair boxing with Rita Gates, certified Parkinson’s boxing coach, on Friday, March 6, at 11:30 a.m. Chair boxing can improve hand-eye coordination, sharpen the brain, build body strength and help with balance and joint issues. Wear comfortable active and go at your own pace. Free.



GARLIC MULCHING

Join the Sylvester Manor farmers on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon in Windmill Field to help mulch the garlic. The garlic was planted in late fall and mulched with a heavy layer of straw to suppress weeds, prevent nutrient leeching and protect the garlic from strong winter weather. The crew will “spruce up” the mulch by spreading another layer of straw. Dress warm, bring work gloves and wear sturdy shoes for working outside.



BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, March 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.



DRIVING SAFETY

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a defensive driving course for all ages on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency. Registration required. Bring your own lunch or snacks. Fee: $45.



SOUPER SUNDAY

Mashomack Preserve presents Souper Sunday on Sunday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can hike the 6-mile green trail, stopping halfway at the Mashomack Manor House for a cup of homemade soup. A perfect combination to celebrate the return of lighter days.



NEXT WEEK



NATURE STEWARDSHIP

Mashomack Preserve presents its Trail Day Stewardship Project on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Maintaining Mashomack’s miles of trails takes a lot of work. Pitch in to help widen trails or spread wood chips to protect tree roots and provide safe walking. Bring work gloves. Water and snack provided. Community service hours available.



CRAFTING

The Shelter Island Library presents Rachel Foster leading a class on decoupage birdhouse making on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Free. Registration required. 631-749-0042.



CONCERT

Sylvester Manor presents The Fretless, playing two house concerts on Saturday, March 14, at 6 and 8 p.m. Hailing from Canada, The Fretless will jam in the historic Manor House music room. Winners of the 2017 Juno Award for Instrumental Album of the Year, The Fretless is a fiddle foursome playing an essential part in the emerging movement mainstreaming traditional Celtic folk music, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Admission: advance, $30; day of the show, $35.



BLUEBIRDS

Mashomack Preserve presents Nestbox Trail and the Eastern Bluebird on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. Ever see a live bluebird? How about eggs in a nest, or live baby birds? Learn how Mashomack is restoring bluebird populations and to help this iconic New York State bird. Volunteer for our Nestbox Project — a guaranteed wonderful experience. Refreshments served.



ST. PATRICK’S DAY FEAST

The Shelter Island Library presents a St. Patrick’s Day feast on Tuesday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your favorite dish.



ST. PATRICK’S DAY DINNER

The Shelter Island Fire Department and the American Legion present the annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at the Center Firehouse on Tuesday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring beer, wine and soda. Fee: $25. Reserve a seat by calling the American Legion at 631-749-1180. All proceeds go to the Shelter Island Food Pantry.



COMING UP



FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring Jeff Baron: Around the World with Mr. Green on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Jeff Baron’s “Visiting Mr. Green” is one of the most popular plays in the world in the past 25 years, with over 500 productions in 24 languages in 50 countries. It won the Kulturpreis Europa and Best Play awards in Germany, Greece, Mexico, Turkey, The Czech Republic, Israel and Uruguay. He recently directed the premiere in India. In a multi-media presentation, Jeff will share scenes from the play, stories of working with some of the world’s great actors, and his theories about why this autobiographical story set on the Upper West Side of Manhattan resonates across six continents.



WEAVING FOR KIDS

The Shelter Island History Center is hosting a weaving workshop with textile artist Helena Hernmarck for children ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m.



In her weaving practice, Ms. Hernmarck constantly works to see beyond the colors she thinks she sees in a design to get to the colors she actually sees. She then interprets these colors using skeins of wool in her wool wall, combining the strands into colorful bundles, and then weaving them into her tapestries.



In this workshop, participants will ‘do the real thing’ in reverse. They will interpret the colors in a wool skein onto paper using a variety of artist’s tools including crayons and watercolors. In the process, they will get to know, through touch and sight, the special qualities of the wool Helena uses in her tapestries, and learn to see the intricacies of color. Fee: $25. Space is limited and online registration will be available until Wednesday, March 25, at shelterislandhistorical.org/hernmarckkidsworkshop. After March 25 call the office at 631-749-0025 to check availability.



ACROSS THE MOAT



FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

March 7: 6:30 p.m.: “March of the Penguins” (G)

7 p.m.: “Do the Right Thing” (R)

March 14:

6:30 p.m.: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Some Like it Hot” (PG)

March 21:

6:30 p.m.: “Moana” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Jerry Maguire” (R)

March 28:

6:30 p.m.: “Toy Story” (G)

7 p.m.: “Double Indemnity” (NR)