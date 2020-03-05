Gerald W. Puschel, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Greenwich, Conn. on Feb. 28, 2020. He died from complications of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) a rare, degenerative brain disease.

Gerry was raised in Riverside, Conn., the son of the late Francoise and Walter Puschel. He attended Brunswick School in Greenwich, St. Lawrence University (BA) and the then-named Philadelphia School of Textiles (BS). He later earned an MBA from Rutgers University.

Gerry served two tours of active duty in the Vietnam conflict as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from October 1964 through October 1967. Following his military service, he joined F. Schumacher & Co., and continued a family tradition over the course of his 43-year-career at the firm when he retired as chairman of the board in 2016.

Despite his professional life, Gerry’s priority was always his family. While he traveled extensively for business and pleasure, his favorite place was, without a doubt, Shelter Island, his family said. Passionate about boating, he enjoyed getting out onto the water whenever he could. A gifted teacher, he loved showing his sons and their friends how to boat, waterski, and more.

No day on Shelter Island was complete without a large family dinner at sunset, where everyone present was part of one, big, extended family.

Gerry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louise, and two sons, Andrew, of San Francisco and Stephen (Laine) of New York.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, gifts may be made in Gerry’s memory to support research to combat PSP and other movement disorders to: The Trustees of Columbia University/Movement Disorders, Office of Development, Attn: M. Reals, 516 W. 168th St. 3rd Fl. New York, NY 10032. Or email: [email protected]