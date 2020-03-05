Shelter Island calendar of events

EVERY WEEK



50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.



Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.



Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.



Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.



Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.



Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.



Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.



Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.



Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.



English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Shelter Island Library.



Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.



Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays,

Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.



Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.



Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.



Lego challenges/marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042



Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger, 631-749-8805.



Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.



Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4 at Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday through June 17. $10 per child, per day. No program during school holidays and half days. 631-749-0309.



Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:15 p.m.; and Sundays at 4 p.m.



Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.



Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.



Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.



Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.



Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.



Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.



Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. and Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.



Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.



Zumba: Monday, 5:15 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.; and Thursdays, 7 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.



Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder. $10. 631-749-0309.



EVENTS



FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Boxing: The Shelter Island Senior Center presents chair boxing with Rita Gates, certified Parkinson’s boxing coach, at 11:30 a.m. Chair boxing can improve hand-eye coordination, sharpen the brain, build body strength and help with balance and joint issues. Wear comfortable active wear and go at your own pace. Free.



Discussion: The Shelter Island Library hosts a discussion group with philosophy professor Wendy Turgeon called Great Works of Philosophy at 12:30 p.m. Register: 631-749-0042.



SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Driving: The Shelter Island Library is hosting a defensive driving course for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency. Registration required. Bring your own lunch or snacks. Fee: $45.



Birding: The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on the first Saturday of each month for birding from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.



SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Souper Sunday: Mashomack Preserve presents Souper Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can hike the 6-mile green trail, stopping halfway at the Mashomack Manor House for a cup of homemade soup. A perfect combination to celebrate the return of lighter days.



MEETINGS



(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)



March 5: Water Quality Projects Advisory Board 6 p.m.



March 6: Town Board 4:30p.m.



March 7: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.



March 9: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board 8:30 a.m.



March 9: Interdisciplinary Committee, Shelter Island Library book sale room 12:30 p.m.



March 9: Conservation Advisory Council 7:30 p.m.



March 10: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee 9 a.m.



March 10 Town Board work session 1 p.m.



March 10: Planning Board 7 p.m.