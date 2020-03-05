Shelter Island Town Board, Building Dept. to get tower approved

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The Building Department and Town Board worked on Tuesday to get the cell tower on Cobbetts Lane fully operational through the issuance of a temporary approval, known as a certificate of compliance.



The quick action came after Patrick Clifford, present of the Hay Beach Property Owners Association, told the board at its work session that he, along with other neighbors, were not receiving adequate, or in some cases, any cellphone service.



In December 2018, after four years of negotiations with residents and others — mainly over sound levels and aesthetics — a 120-foot cell tower on the grounds of the Manhanset Firehouse was approved and built.



Critical to that agreement is that a decibel level be maintained, regardless of the number of antennas that might be placed on the tower. Generators and other equipment must also meet negotiated sound level standards.



From the outset — even though neighbors of the firehouse originally fought to block construction — the argument that the tower was needed for safety purposes to ensure that firefighters could communicate clearly won the day.



At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski said the tower was up and running, but there’s only one cell service provider, Verizon, using the tower, although there’s room for several others.



Mr. Lechmanski said the Fire District was not informed that the tower had become operational, but that the tower’s builder had “switched it on.”



It was learned that the tower has no certificate of compliance, since one contract agreement called for plants and bushes to screen a chain-link fence, but those have not been planted due to winter weather.



Mr. Lechmanski said the landscaping is solely for aesthetic purposes and that sound barriers have been installed.



There has been no testing of decibel levels coming from the cell tower’s machinery, which is also a provision of the contract, because the facility has not received a certificate of compliance.



It was suggested that a temporary certificate be issued until June 30, and Building Department Inspector Chris Tehan said it would be done by the end of business Tuesday.



As for spotty or no service, Mr. Lechmanski noted that the top of the tower is 178 feet above sea level. “If you’re not getting a signal now, you’re not going to get it,” Mr. Lechmanski said.