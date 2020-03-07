Shelter Island Historical Center’s youth program offers ‘time travel’

During a past Shelter Island Time Travelers, members of the Shepherd family demonstrate how ice cream making the old fashioned way works (Credit: Shelter Island Historical Center).

If you’re between the ages of 6 and 12, you’re among the lucky, eligible to participate in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Eighth Annual Time Travelers program, during the last week of July in the Havens House barn and grounds.

Participants “journey back in time” to explore the story of Shelter Island through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening and games.

“The goal of this program is to help participants develop their artistic and creative abilities, while using primary sources and actual artifacts to learn about the community of Shelter Island,” a historical society press release stated. “It is our hope this program will provide participants with an understanding of Shelter Island’s history and uniqueness; the cultural aspects of different historic periods; their relationship to the past and how it influences the future; the use of the arts as a means of personal expression and enjoyment.”

Kathleen Gooding spearheads the program on behalf of the historical society. As a former educator, it was a natural fit for her when Time Travelers launched during the summer of 2013.

The cost is $150 per child. The program is usually a blend of year-round Islanders and summer residents staying on Island with parents or grandparents.

The program runs from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are still a few openings for this year’s program and those interested can call the historical society at 631-749-0025 or register at shelterislandhistorical.org/timetravelers2020.