Shelter Island’s the Dory is on the market

Jack Kiffer, at the Dory. (Credit: Richard Lomusico)

An Island institution is on the market for $3 million.



Jack Kiffer, the owner and major domo of the Dory, said Monday morning that at 77 he’s ready to retire.



“I’ve been working since I was 11 years old,” Mr. Kiffer said. “I want to relax.”



Mr. Kiffer, who took over the Bridge Street watering hole in 2004, is the fifth owner of the place, which was built in 1925.



He’s had offers in the past to sell, he said, but was never serious about giving up the place where, when it’s open — which is pretty much all year-round — he’s in residence.



“Sometimes,” he said, “the Dory is the only game in town.”



If he doesn’t get a solid offer for the restaurant and bar, the place will stay open through the summer. And Mr. Kiffer will be ready, he said, already lining up staff for the busy season.



For those interested, Mr. Kiffer said to give Doug a call a 631-767-1069.