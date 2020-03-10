Manor concert postponed

Out of an abundance of caution, Sylvester Manor has made the decision to postpone The Fretless concert scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Given the uncertain, and evolving, COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, this decision prioritizes the health and well-being of the musicians, audience members, volunteers and staff.

The concert will be rescheduled for the band’s next U.S. tour which will take place in 2021. All ticket holders will be notified and issued a full refund.

In the meantime, to see where The Fretless will be playing next, check out their website, thefretless.com/.