Shelter Island School superintendent calls forum on coronavirus

Shelter Island School officials will hold an informational meeting on the Coronavirus Thursday at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium.

The meeting is to provide information on the school’s response and will afford those in attendance an opportunity to ask questions.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., sent a letter to parents Monday announcing the session while advising them to remain calm.

He has met with Police Chief Jim Read — who is also the town’s emergency response coordinator — and Supervisor Gerry Siller this week and together they concluded the following:

• A field trip to New York City scheduled Wednesday would take place, based on Mr. Doelger’s consultation with Suffolk County Department of Health Services officials who advised it would be “perfectly safe.”

• Sessions are being held with students to keep them informed and advised about the protocol for frequent and thorough hand washing.

• Maintenance workers are cleaning door knobs and railings and each night they’re using Clorox Total 360 disinfectant throughout the building.

In the unlikely possibility that it becomes necessary to close down the building, Mr. Doelger said, administrators and teachers are discussing ways to teach students remotely.

“The most effective thing we can do is encourage thorough hand washing, avoid touching our faces, covering our mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing and remaining at home when sick,” Mr. Doelger said.