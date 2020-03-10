Shelter Island’s Pridwin Hotel won’t open this year

JULIE LANE PHOTO The Pridwin Hotel owners want to renovate the hotel.

The Pridwin Hotel won’t open for the 2020 season. Co-owner Glenn Petry described the situation as “a sacrifice for the greater good.”

Original plans called for a first phase of construction to start last October and be complete in time to open this spring. Delays, however, caused a reconsideration, largely to get all permits in order, particularly with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. But Mr. Petry said the Health Department has moved as quickly as possible to get permits in order.

He said there were no unexpected problems that cropped up as construction began.

Given the loss of this summer season, the decision has been made to work to open the hotel in the spring of 2021 with all work completed.

The Pridwin was a showplace back in the 1920s, but badly needed to be brought up to modern standards 100 years later. When the work is completed, the hotel will be good for the next 50 years, Mr. Petry said.

The Pridwin was long operated by his parents, Edith and Dick Petry. Ms. Petry died in June 2017 and their father is retired.

Cape Advisors, a New York City-based real estate development and management firm, is overseeing construction.