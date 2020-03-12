Coronavirus on North Fork: Southold Fish Market employee is third confirmed case

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

The staff at Southold Fish Market announced Wednesday night on Facebook that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. That would be the third confirmed case in Southold Town since Sunday and at least the seventh in Suffolk County.

“As a precaution we have sanitized the entire establishment and will close tomorrow so the Board of Health can be notified and a protocol can be established. Thank you for your understanding,” the market said in a message.

It’s not immediately clear if there’s a connection to the other two confirmed cases.

Charlie Manwaring, owner of Southold Fish Market, said he couldn’t comment when reached by phone Wednesday night.

“We have to talk to the Board of Health about how to handle this,” he said.

The Suffolk County Executive’s office did not yet provide additional numbers of confirmed cases Wednesday night.

